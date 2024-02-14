Quick fix for endless mode

Balance:

New Upgrades:

-MaxManaIsDamage (rare): Every 100 Mana gain 10 dmg

Upgrades that increase chance on getting MaxManaIsDamage: MaxMana, DoubleMaxMana,

-Golden Xp Orb(superrare): double xp gains.

Buggfixes:

Void gives XP can only appear once now.

Endlessmode had some issues, such as increasing bosses defeated!! (which rly isnt good)

I also implemented a reset button for just this patch if the endless mode lead to unexpected behaviour.

WATCH OUT THIS WILL RESET ALL PROGRESS

This button will return your killpoints in FUTURE VERSIONS, but NOT YET!

It is there to combat issues that may have occured.