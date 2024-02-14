- Easier puzzle completion
- Out of Bounds / Clipping fixes (thanks to @Astarius youtube clips)
- Minor changes into the interaction widget to make the hint text more obvious and clear
In The Shadows update for 14 February 2024
In The Shadows 1.2
