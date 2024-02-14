 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

In The Shadows update for 14 February 2024

In The Shadows 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13454365 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Easier puzzle completion
  • Out of Bounds / Clipping fixes (thanks to @Astarius youtube clips)
  • Minor changes into the interaction widget to make the hint text more obvious and clear

Changed files in this update

Depot 2777031 Depot 2777031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link