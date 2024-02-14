 Skip to content

A Game About Flicking A Switch update for 14 February 2024

Patch 2: Bug Fix

Patch 2: Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 13454345 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Once the game has "officially" ended, if the player chooses to load back into the game, they were being brough into an area that was no longer of any use to them. This patch will bring them back to the starting area - where they are meant to be.

In addition, some extra content seems to be creating performance issues, and has been pulled entirely from the build for the moment, as work is done to improve better performance. This can be seen in the smaller total file size of the build package. When this is sorted, the content will be added back to the game.

