Patch 2: Bug Fix

Once the game has "officially" ended, if the player chooses to load back into the game, they were being brough into an area that was no longer of any use to them. This patch will bring them back to the starting area - where they are meant to be.

In addition, some extra content seems to be creating performance issues, and has been pulled entirely from the build for the moment, as work is done to improve better performance. This can be seen in the smaller total file size of the build package. When this is sorted, the content will be added back to the game.