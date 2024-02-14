- Added mirrored courses to time trial and practice mode. Hold start button when selecting a course.
- Fixed championship mode not displaying the correct position
- Tweaked the graphics
- Fixed antialiasing modes
DDI Rally Championship update for 14 February 2024
0.0.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2512081 Depot 2512081
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update