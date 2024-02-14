 Skip to content

DDI Rally Championship update for 14 February 2024

0.0.13

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added mirrored courses to time trial and practice mode. Hold start button when selecting a course.
  • Fixed championship mode not displaying the correct position
  • Tweaked the graphics
  • Fixed antialiasing modes

