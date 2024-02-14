Update 1.5.12 released!

Our debut Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing update for 2024 introduces a series of quality-of-life enhancements and features, improving the overal Liftoff Pro League tournament experience, adding a much requested race HUD feature and opening up the possibility for community translations.

Changelist

Added a dedicated lap timer in the drone's HUD. The lap timer will also flash green/red when you're improving/regressing your best time.

Added a community localisation/translation feature.

Added a drone telemetry feature.

Updated the tournament flow. You can now select a drone from within the tournament menu, without having to register a tryout first.

Updated starting tryouts in tournaments. At the start of the race, you can pick whether you want to start a practice round, or a tryout session. You can switch between tryouts and practice from the race finish screen.

Updated ghosts racing with you during tournament practice. If you put down a better score on the leaderboard, it will add that ghost directly as an opponent during the next practice session.

Updated the tournament information panels where everything is available in foldout menus rather than a dedicated menu per section.

Added a multiplayer/community terms of service before entering the multiplayer when not using a Liftoff Pro account.

Updated the 'Show OSD Axis Visualisation' option to be enabled by default.

Updated some French and Ukrainian lines to properly handle plurals.

Updated the drone HUD to be centered correctly.

Fixed issue in the track/race editor where it wasn't possible anymore to edit races of a track that was edited and checkpoints were removed.

Fixed some drone playback issues for ghosts and in multiplayer where it would seem like some are skipping checkpoints or passing through objects.

Fixed netting in Paris Drone Festival on macOS while using Metal rendering.

Fixed the OSD axis visualiser in multiplayer not showing the inputs of other pilots anymore after a drone reset.

Fixed a collider issue of the suppot beams in the Woodpecker environment.

Fixed an issue with loading the tournament leaderboards on older tournaments.

Hopefully fixed an issue where a broken track or race could be selected during a multiplayer game.

Add new translations

Motivated by the incredible creativity of the Liftoff community on Steam Workshop, we're excited to support community translations. You're no longer bound by the languages included in official updates, you can check out the Steam Workshop to look for community created translations or create and share your own.

You can access this localization feature in the "tools" section of the game, enabling you to download an existing official language as a template and import and test your own translations. Please note that this feature is currently in the "Beta" stage and is recommended only for translations utilizing the Latin alphabet. In upcoming updates, we plan to enhance this system to be more versatile and accommodating.

For more information, make sure to check out our Steam Guide.

Drone telemetry feature

We are opening up Liftoff to give you access to more data, directly from the game. We have included a Drone telemetry feature that allows you to gather real-time data from the drone, e.g., position, attitude, rates, and processed input. This way, you can analyze flights or diagnose issues with external programs that interface with Liftoff. To enable this feature, visit this guide on the Steam Workshop.

Happy Valentine's Day, everyone!

Collect all the hearts in a single environment during the Valentine's Day event and unlock the "Heart Collector" achievement.

Thank you for being being a part of the Liftoff community, we love you all!