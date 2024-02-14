5.2.1 Update

5.2 List of Changes
- Content for the "Breath of the Dragon" battle pass (19 February)
- Completing Battle Pass objectives is now displayed in battle
- Battle Pass objectives can now be viewed while waiting for a match to start
- Improved impact from shooting on some tanks
- Fixed freezes when the vehicle stroke is triggered
- Improved display of some camouflages
- Fixed too bright sun rays on maps
- Fixed problem with clicks in daily bonuses
- Fixed a visual bug with Demon Patton
Changed files in this update