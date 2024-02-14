 Skip to content

Tank Force: Online Shooter Game update for 14 February 2024

5.2.1 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

5.2 List of Changes

  • Content for the "Breath of the Dragon" battle pass (19 February)
  • Completing Battle Pass objectives is now displayed in battle
  • Battle Pass objectives can now be viewed while waiting for a match to start
  • Improved impact from shooting on some tanks
  • Fixed freezes when the vehicle stroke is triggered
  • Improved display of some camouflages
  • Fixed too bright sun rays on maps
  • Fixed problem with clicks in daily bonuses
  • Fixed a visual bug with Demon Patton

