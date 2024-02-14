 Skip to content

Runestone:Pathfinders update for 14 February 2024

Update V1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13453973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a skittering camera movement in the intro scene
-Supported more screen resolutions
-Slight FPS improvement (about 10)

Changed files in this update

