-Fixed a skittering camera movement in the intro scene
-Supported more screen resolutions
-Slight FPS improvement (about 10)
Runestone:Pathfinders update for 14 February 2024
Update V1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Fixed a skittering camera movement in the intro scene
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2764081 Depot 2764081
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update