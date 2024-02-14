Greetings dice slingers,

It has been great seeing all of you enjoying SpellRogue!

We have just pushed Hotfix #1. This first small update is mainly addressing some minor issues and adding some requested features and resolution options. As a result, some of you may need to change screen resolutions again in the settings, apologies in advance!

Hotfix #1 - 0.9.0b40

General

Added button to reset progress (in settings → general)

Added wide screen resolutions in graphics menu.

Note that some minor graphical issues may appear in combat with a couple of enemies being too tall when playing in widescreen. We are looking into this issue, but it should pose no gameplay issue for now.

Bugs