SpellRogue update for 14 February 2024

Hotfix #1 - 0.9.0b40

Greetings dice slingers,

It has been great seeing all of you enjoying SpellRogue!

We have just pushed Hotfix #1. This first small update is mainly addressing some minor issues and adding some requested features and resolution options. As a result, some of you may need to change screen resolutions again in the settings, apologies in advance!

General
  • Added button to reset progress (in settings → general)
  • Added wide screen resolutions in graphics menu.

Note that some minor graphical issues may appear in combat with a couple of enemies being too tall when playing in widescreen. We are looking into this issue, but it should pose no gameplay issue for now.

Bugs
  • Fixed clicking empty shard panel picking up invisible shard
  • Fixed dice able to be pulled out of queued up insertion and re-used for multiple spells
  • Fixed achievement “spend 20 dice in countdown spell”
  • Fixed “Inspect Mode” in combat not working in some cases
  • Fixed Giant’s Pouch not updating shop prices in current shop
  • Fixed Overcharge Crystal damage
  • Fixed a few cases of bad/missing translations

