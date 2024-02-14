Greetings dice slingers,
It has been great seeing all of you enjoying SpellRogue!
We have just pushed Hotfix #1. This first small update is mainly addressing some minor issues and adding some requested features and resolution options. As a result, some of you may need to change screen resolutions again in the settings, apologies in advance!
Hotfix #1 - 0.9.0b40
General
- Added button to reset progress (in settings → general)
- Added wide screen resolutions in graphics menu.
Note that some minor graphical issues may appear in combat with a couple of enemies being too tall when playing in widescreen. We are looking into this issue, but it should pose no gameplay issue for now.
Bugs
- Fixed clicking empty shard panel picking up invisible shard
- Fixed dice able to be pulled out of queued up insertion and re-used for multiple spells
- Fixed achievement “spend 20 dice in countdown spell”
- Fixed “Inspect Mode” in combat not working in some cases
- Fixed Giant’s Pouch not updating shop prices in current shop
- Fixed Overcharge Crystal damage
- Fixed a few cases of bad/missing translations
