DSX v3 BETA 013 released. Check out what's new!

Share · View all patches · Build 13453751 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 12:26:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

If you own the DLC and don't have v3, Make sure you switch to the v3 BETA branch.

Instructions here.

If you encounter any bugs or issues, reporting them to our Discord server will be the best way to get the support you need. Join our Discord server

BETA 013 Release Notes: