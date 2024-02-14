DSX v3 BETA 013 released. Check out what's new!

If you own the DLC and don't have v3, Make sure you switch to the v3 BETA branch.
Instructions here.
If you encounter any bugs or issues, reporting them to our Discord server will be the best way to get the support you need. Join our Discord server
BETA 013 Release Notes:
-
Introducing Enhanced Offline Experience: Featuring a resilient two-week caching system for seamless gaming. Enjoy uninterrupted play with offline caching for App/DLC ownership, DualSense Firmware, Internet Connectivity, and Nefarius driver checks. Notably, startup is now much faster thanks to efficient caching. An internet connection is only needed every two weeks. After this period, an internet connection will be required to repeat the cycle.
-
Expanded Language Support: Now includes Russian, Turkish, French, and Spanish for a more inclusive and accessible user experience.
-
Enhancements to the DualSense Edge Internal Profile System: Achieved precise alignment of Joystick sensitivity modes with the PS5 System by ensuring accurate values are now saved to onboard memory. The sensitivity curve slider has been adjusted to match the PS5, ranging from -5 to +5 for finer control.
-
Initial Access™ Controller Support Underway with Ongoing Button and Configuration Refinement in future updates.
-
Invert Left and Right Joystick Axes (X, Y) Now Available in Controller Page -> General Settings
-
Optimized Device Disconnection for Battery Conservation. Seamlessly Switch from BT to USB without Draining Controller Battery.
-
Adaptive Triggers Vibration Mode Sync bug Fixed and Extended to USB Connection Mode.
-
Resolved Crashes During Log Additions in the Logs Page.
-
Implemented internal bug fixes and optimizations to enhance overall system stability and performance.
Changed depots in dsx_v3_beta_devteam branch