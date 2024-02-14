Falnarion Tactics III v1.3 update!

Share · View all patches · Build 13453708 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 16:33:22 UTC by Wendy



Falnarion Tactics v1.3 update!

-Added in a new side quest called Land of Tanks.

Play as "The Iron Legend" and defeat enemy tanks alongside allied ones.

-Added in some allies such as The Holy Spirit and an Angel in Chapter 2 (Spiritual Distress) to make it a lot easier. As some people have had difficulty in that mission. Added in a new spellbook: Judgement. (Only usable by The Holy Spirit).

-Fixed the Dragon's animation in Dragon's Lair II, as it was causing errors before.

-Removed some enemies from Chapter One: The Road Ahead.

-You may now get all Falnarion Tactics games in a series bundle for a discount.

Thank you all for the small brief update.

(Happy Valentines Day to all you love birds out there!) -Syukino!