Open Mod 2024.1.23 [14-Febr-2024]

Fixes:

-fixed an issue with some sight lenses that would look too white in the Bunker map. Now no lens should have that problem anymore, they’ve all been revamped anyway.

-various sights fixes

Added/Changed:

-changed the way MicroT1 and SRS02 looks when aiming down sight, due to them being reflex sights they didn’t need a real lens and eye relief, it was not realistic for those sights.

-revamped all attachment lenses to be more visible, like in real life

-added 4 new sight attachments in the game, AAA models that we could also distribute.

-replaced “Pryia” sight with a better model that we also have the right to distribute, which is the Docter Sight C Miniature Reflex Sight, but in game it’s called “Dr Sight C Miniature”.

-for the sights mentioned in the above 2 paragraphs you can now DOWNLOAD THE MODEL from our Discord and CREATE YOUR OWN SKIN, and preview it yourself using the custom local skin system. A tutorial is included too, along with the model source files and even a Substance file for each, in our Discord!

-zoomed out the graphics and gameplay settings menus by default

-changed the attachment extra information when hovering over text system to a better one

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around