- Accidentally left the "Attract Sound" option in the game menu even though the game doesn't have this option. Instead of removing it added the functionality outside of the game
- After game completion a Toaplan logo was missing and is now restored (both versions).
Batsugun update for 14 February 2024
Update Notes for Patch 13 February 14 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
