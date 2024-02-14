 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Batsugun update for 14 February 2024

Update Notes for Patch 13 February 14 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13453602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Accidentally left the "Attract Sound" option in the game menu even though the game doesn't have this option. Instead of removing it added the functionality outside of the game
  • After game completion a Toaplan logo was missing and is now restored (both versions).

Changed files in this update

Depot 2023001 Depot 2023001
  • Loading history…
Depot 2023002 Depot 2023002
  • Loading history…
Depot 2023003 Depot 2023003
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link