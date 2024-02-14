 Skip to content

Epic Party Quest update for 14 February 2024

Resolution hotfix 14.02.2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • It is possible now to set up 4k resolution in settings menu!
  • Borderless Fullscreen and windowed mode works properly now.
  • Slight graphics improvements in the game outro.

Changed files in this update

