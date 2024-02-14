- It is possible now to set up 4k resolution in settings menu!
- Borderless Fullscreen and windowed mode works properly now.
- Slight graphics improvements in the game outro.
Epic Party Quest update for 14 February 2024
Resolution hotfix 14.02.2024
