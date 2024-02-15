 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TAIMANIN RPG Extasy update for 15 February 2024

2/15 Update Details

Share · View all patches · Build 13453249 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・New Events
・New Gacha
・New Items on sale
・Archive Quest ending
　└ [The Phantom Witch]
・New Campaign information
・Issue Fixes
　└ UI, Arena fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2197731 Depot 2197731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link