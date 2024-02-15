・New Events
・New Gacha
・New Items on sale
・Archive Quest ending
└ [The Phantom Witch]
・New Campaign information
・Issue Fixes
└ UI, Arena fixes
TAIMANIN RPG Extasy update for 15 February 2024
2/15 Update Details
Patchnotes via Steam Community
・New Events
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2197731 Depot 2197731
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update