Smells Like Burnt Rubber update for 14 February 2024

HotFix for vehicle "Air Time"

Share · View all patches · Build 13453086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed that sometimes vehicles are slowly floating to the ground.

