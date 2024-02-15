Application Data Update and Server Maintenance Notice

Hello, Pilots!

Server maintenance will be performed on the following schedule.



◇Date & Time

[PST] 02/14/2024 21:00 – 02/15/2024 00:00 [Scheduled]

[CET] 02/15/2024 06:00 – 02/15/2024 09:00 [Scheduled]



◇Maintenance Details

・【Update file ver.0175】

・Supply Drop Lineup Update



※Please note that you will not be able to log in to the game during the maintenance.

※The end time may vary depending on the maintenance status. Please understand this in advance.

※Entering the maintenance during matching may cause unexpected errors.

Please log out of the game before maintenance.



[PST] 02/15/2024 / [CET] 02/15/2024 Updated content is listed below.





■【Update file ver.0175】





■Notice of "Risshun Celebration Festival"

Starting from [PST] 02/01/2024 / [CET] 02/01/2024, "Risshun Celebration Festival" will be held.

For more details about the event, please have a check to the information below.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1367080?emclan=103582791471750642&emgid=4026849403690882275





■【Risshun Celebration Festival】Limited special mission - Round 3



We have a special mission for you during the period.

You will have a chance to gain new patterns, MS and other rewards

by completing the special mission during the campaign.

■Details



Starting from [PST] 02/15/2024 / [CET] 02/15/2024, limited special mission【Round 3】will begin.

■Period

[PST] 02/15/2024 00:00 – 02/21/2024 20:59 [Scheduled]

[CET] 02/15/2024 09:00 – 02/22/2024 05:59 [Scheduled]

■Content

We have a special mission for you during the period. You will have a chance to gain MS,

pattern and other rewards by completing the special mission during the campaign.

■Mission reward

■Unit

・★★★ Stark Jegan LV1 (General unit, ground/space use, cost 550)



■Patterns

・Raindrop HG NEW!!



・Small Spots HG



■Other rewards

・Mechanic Ticket [★]–[★★★] 15 tickets each

・270,000 DP in total

※Unlike daily missions, you don't have to complete all of them in one day.

The achievement status will be carried over to the next day during the period.

※The details of the missions and their achievement status can be found in the "Missions"→ "Limited"

under the H.A.R.O. menu.

※Rewards can be gained in the Rewards Center.





■【GBO Winter Festival campaign】 Nu Gundam and Sazabi for presents!



To ALL pilots, we have ★★★★ MS "Nu Gundam LV1" & "Sazabi LV1" for who login to GBO2 during the event!

Also with Nu Gundam's main weapon "Nu Gundam New Hyper Bazooka LV1"!!



■Period

[PST] 02/15/2024 00:00 – 02/28/2024 20:59 [Scheduled]

[CET] 02/15/2024 09:00 – 02/29/2024 05:59 [Scheduled]

※Please claim the present from Reward Center.

※Pilots who already have the MS or the weapon will obtain a number of recycle tickets instead.





■Guaranteed Narrative Gundam [C-Packs] Boosted Supply Drop Notice



Starting from [PST]02/15/2024 / [CET]02/15/2024,

Guaranteed obtainable Narrative Gundam [C-Packs] LV1 STEP UP Supply Drop will begin.



■Period

[PST] 02/15/2024 00:00 – 02/21/2024 20:30 [Scheduled]

[CET] 02/15/2024 09:00 – 02/22/2024 05:30 [Scheduled]

■Contents

A Supply Drop, in which 10 consecutive Supply Drops can be requested up to STEP7.

The STEP will progress by 1 each time you perform a request,

as STEP1 → STEP2 → STEP3 → STEP4 → STEP5 → STEP6 → STEP7.

After STEP7 is requested, Boosted Supply Drop will be over.

・STEP1 (15 Tokens): Token 50% OFF!

・STEP2 (30 Tokens): As a bonus 50 Mechanic Tickets [★★★★] are obtainable!

・STEP3 (30 Tokens): As a bonus 50 Modification Kit [★★★★] are obtainable!

・STEP4 (30 Tokens): 2x Chance of obtaining "★★★★" materials!

・STEP5 (30 Tokens): 3x Chance of obtaining "★★★★" materials!

+ As a bonus 100 Mechanic Tickets [★★★★] are obtainable!

・STEP6 (30 Tokens): 3x Chance of obtaining "★★★★" materials!

+ As a bonus 100 Modification Kit [★★★★] are obtaianble!

・STEP7 (30 Tokens): 1 Guaranteed Obtainable "Narrative Gundam [C-Packs] LV1" !!

+ As a bonus Custom Part "New Anti-Beam Armor LV1" is obtainable!

■Custom parts

◎New Anti-Beam Armor LV1

・Boosts beam resistance by 12 and max beam resistance by 20.

If your MS is staggered, HP damage from beam attacks will be reduced.

Multiple New Armor parts cannot be equipped.



※Same supplies will be drawn as the ongoing Supply Drops.





■Notice of Supply Drop Lineup “Narrative Gundam [C-Packs]”

Supply Drop Lineup has been updated.



■Period

[PST] 02/15/2024 00:00 – 02/21/2024 20:30 [Scheduled]

[CET] 02/15/2024 09:00 – 02/22/2024 05:30 [Scheduled]

■Content

■Unit

・★★★★ Narrative Gundam [C-Packs] LV1 (Raid unit, ground/space use, Cost 650)

※The above MS is eligible for the Monthly MS Bonus Unit.



■Mobile Suit Features

・Raid unit with cost of 650.

・A variant of the Pyscho-Frame prototype constructed by Anaheim Electronics Co. prior to the Nu Gundam.

・Its overall performance was improved significantly by attaching Psycho-Frame

to various parts of the body with minimal modification, a configuration later known as the "Psycho Package".

In its final battle against the II Neo Zeong,

the Narrative Gundam's surplus Psycho-Frame diffused into space,

joining with that of the Phenex [NT] to the generate a Psycho-Field.

・Its armament consists of simple and maneuverable weapons

such as beam rifles, beam sabers, and head vulcans,

but after activating the "Awaken Narrative Ability Boost",

its sub-weapon changes to an armament enchanted with a psycho-field.

・Can be deployed both on the Ground and in Space.

https://bo2.ggame.jp/images/info/2023/12/5e9c0d9ebcf26c7d407c82ecbcbaf983.mp4

※This video may not be representative of the actual product.

※Keep that in mind that the release time of the unit is scheduled.

New skill "NT-D Narrative Ability Boost"

・Press "special weapon" button when at 80% HP or less to enter NT-D mode.

・Boosts attack and mobility,

・Offers the "Enhanced Offense System LV1" skill while the ability is activated.

・Temporarily disables Psycommu weapons for enemies in a limited area.

Deals HP damage to your unit over time.

New skill "Awaken Narrative Ability Boost"

・This skill can be used by pressing "special weapon" button

after "NT-D Narrative Ability Boost" activated for a certain period,

・Sub-weapon "NG [C-Packs] Blow" are altered so that Psycho Waves can be fired towards the reticle when focused.

・Triggering a counter will unleash a powerful special counter.

・Damage from ranged attacks and reactions from cumulative damage are reduced.

・Psycommu equipment jamming effect from other MS are nullified.

・Fully recover some MS parts HP(head, back, legs) for all allies within radar range.





■Exclusive pilot item as a Bonus for the 10 Consecutive Supply Drops!

Beginning from [PST] 02/15/2024 00:00 / [CET] 02/15/2024 09:00,

1 random exclusive pilot item as a bonus can be obtained from 10 consecutive drops.



■Period

[PST] 02/15/2024 00:00 – 02/21/2024 20:30 [Scheduled]

[CET] 02/15/2024 09:00 – 02/22/2024 05:30 [Scheduled]

■Supply Drop with Bonus Items

Normal 10-consecutive Supply Drops

■Bonus Item Contents (get 1 of the 2 items randomly listed below)

■Wear

Normal suit: Psycho Suit

■Accessory

Helmet: Psycho Suit

※Requesting 10-Consecutive Supply Drops during the campaign will grant you an additional 11th supply drop,

and get 1 extra item.

※Does NOT apply to the 1-Attempt Supply Drop.

The bonus item will not be awarded even if you request the 1-Attempt Supply Drop ten times in a row.



■Removed Materials from the Supply Drop

Some materials are removed from the supply drop lineup.

※For more information regarding the updated supply drop lineup, please refer to the [Supply Drop List].



■Notice of [Big Boost to Supply Drop Rates Campaign]

Some of the newly added materials will have a boost to their supply drop rates for a limited time.

■Period

[PST] 02/15/2024 00:00 – 02/21/2024 20:30 [Scheduled]

[CET] 02/15/2024 09:00 – 02/22/2024 05:30 [Scheduled]

■Featured material that will benefit from the Big Boost to its Supply Rate

・★★★★ Narrative Gundam [C-Packs] LV1 (Raid unit, ground/space use, Cost 650)

■Supply Drops that will benefit from Big Boost to Supply Rates

・Normal Supply Drop

※After the end of the campaign, all supply drop rates will be the same as other materials.







■Updates

■Battle Simulator

◎Battle Simulator missions is now updated.

⇒ You can now try the new MS Narrative Gundam [C-Packs] in TRIAL "Miracle Hunter"

and fight the new BOSS "Elmeth" and "α Azieru" in mission "Guardian of the Red Comet".



■ TRIAL "Miracle Hunter"



■ SURVIVAL "A Wasted Final Weapon"



■ BOSS "Guardian of the Red Comet"



※In the BOSS "Guardian of the Red Comet",

some enemies other than the BOSS will launch "support artillery barrage".

◎Achievement rewards for Battle Simulator is now updated.

⇒ New achievement rewards can be earned by finishing the updated missions.

■Achievement rewards

・TRIAL "Miracle Hunter"

Achievement reward 1: DP 50,000

Achievement reward 2: Hambrabi LV1 (Raid unit, ground/space use, Cost 600)

Achievement reward 3: 3 tokens

・SURVIVAL "A Wasted Final Weapon"

Achievement reward 1: DP 50,000

Achievement reward 2: Zeta Gundam LV1 (General unit, ground/space use, Cost 600)

Achievement reward 3: 3 tokens

・BOSS "Guardian of the Red Comet"

Achievement reward 1: DP 50,000

Achievement reward 2: Super Gundam LV1 (Support unit, ground/space use, Cost 550)

Achievement reward 3: 3 tokens

※Pilots who already have those materials will obtain a number of recycle tickets instead.



■Store

◎"Premium Sound & Token Pack Vol.2" is now on sale in STEAM store!



⇒ Purchasing the "Premium Sound & Token Pack Vol.2" contains

"10" tokens and special BGM from the Gundam series.

Premium Sound can be set in "BGM Customize" to play during battle.

■Date on sale

[PST] 02/15/2024 15:00 [Scheduled]

[CET] 02/16/2024 00:00 [Scheduled]

■BGM list

[table]

[tr]

[td]BGMs[/td]

[td]Titles[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Akai Suisei[/td]

[td]Mobile Suit Gundam[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Kido-Sen[/td]

[td]Mobile Suit Gundam MS IGLOO[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Arashi no Naka de Kagayaite[/td]

[td]Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Itsuka Sora ni Todoite[/td]

[td]Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]DENDROBIUM[/td]

[td]Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Kantai-Sen[/td]

[td]Mobile Suit Z Gundam[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Uchu no JUDAU[/td]

[td]Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Sally <Shutshugeki>[/td]

[td]Mobile Suit Gundam Char's Counterattack[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]RX-0[/td]

[td]Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Counter Attack[/td]

[td]Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Black Dog[/td]

[td]Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Beast of the Battlefield[/td]

[td]Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Defy Limits[/td]

[td]Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]North American Quandary[/td]

[td]Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Forbidding Patch[/td]

[td]Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]MANEUVERS[/td]

[td]Gundam Battle Operation NEXT[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]WIPE OUT[/td]

[td]Gundam Battle Operation NEXT[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Battle Space “NEUTRAL POWER”[/td]

[td]Gundam Battle Operation NEXT[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Battle Space “DESERTED LAND”[/td]

[td]Gundam Battle Operation NEXT[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Battle Space “ICEBERG”[/td]

[td]Gundam Battle Operation NEXT[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]



■How to purchase the pack

Please purchase the pack from STEAM store.

※For more details of DLC, please have a check to the store page.

https://store.steampowered.com/dlc/1367080/_/

※Every account can purchase ONCE ONLY.



■BGM Customize function

◎New function Playlist added, pilots now can set a couple of BGMs for your battle.

⇒ Previously, one BGM could be set for each of settings 1-3,

but the new function "playlists" is now added, three BGMs can be set for each of playlists 1-3.

■How to customize BGM

①Select "Customize BGM" under H.A.R.O. > Options.

②Up to three playlists can be selected by pressing "Q"/"E".

You can choose your three favorite BGMs to any playlist.



③Press "shift" in the "Sortie Preparation Room" and you can switch the playlist set in ②.

At the start of the battle, one BGM song set in the selected playlist will be played randomly.



※In the options screen, you can play to the BGM by pressing "V".



■Unit adjustment

◎Next unit adjustment has been scheduled on [PST] 02/22/2024 / [CET] 02/22/2024.





■New Materials for exchange are added to Recycle Counter.

⇒ Information about newly added materials

■Unit

・★★★★ Byarlant Custom LV1-2 added



■Custom parts

・★★★ Psycho-Frame LV1 added



※These materials will be available at Recycle Counter during "Risshun Celebration Festival"

([JST] 02/15/2024 17:00 – 02/29/2024 13:59 [scheduled]).





■New Materials for exchange are added to DP exchange Counter.

⇒ Information about newly added materials

■Units

・★★★ Z II LV3 added

・★★ Geara Zulu LV1–2 added

・★★ Zee Zulu LV2 added

・★ Dreissen LV4 added







■We have updated the game modes that allow you to sortie in Rating Match/Quick Match.

※According to the update above, the actual game modes may differ from

the "game modes available at the next update" that was displayed before the update.





■Some units have been adjusted in the Situation Battle.

■Adjusted MS

・GM Cold Districts Type (COST 350)

・GM Cold Districts Type (COST 250)





■This week's weekend-only game schedule

◎Weekend-only battle schedule

[PST] 02/15/2024 11:00 – 02/18/2024 10:59

[CET] 02/15/2024 20:00 – 02/18/2024 19:59

◎Special Rules

・"Mix-up", "Simple Battle", "Shuffle Target", "Brawl Match" and "Duel Match" will be held in every 2 hours.



・Situation Battle "How many miles left to my battlefield?" will be held.





■Fixes

◎Units

・In "Woundwort", when the mark was set for the sub-weapon "Boosted Claw",

the mark was not displayed when selecting the armament is fixed.

・In the "Full Armor ZZ Gundam",

the name of the weapon was not displayed correctly when using the "Linked Fire" skill is fixed.

・In "Gundam Mk-II", certain controls could cause the MS to perform unnatural actions is fixed.

◎Situation Battle

・If the number of custom parts slots for an MS registered for launch was exceeded,

the MS would not be able to launch in Situation Battle is fixed.

・The enhancement status of the MS registered for pilot's own sortie list was reflected in the MS to be boarded in

Situation Battle, so this has been fixed so that all MS in Situation Battle will be in the without any enhancement.

・The base unit "Fat Uncle" was sometimes able to place and disarm bombs from outside the base is fixed.

◎Battle

・Using the "Transform (Flight)" skill during high-speed movement,

certain operations could cause thrusters to be consumed at unintended moments is fixed.





■Next Clan Match Schedule

Please refer, here for the next Clan Match schedule and reward collection period.

For an overview of the Clan Match, please refer here.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1367080/view/3696937262747690435





We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".