 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TaleSpire update for 14 February 2024

Bugfix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13452717 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heya folks, with creature modding in Beta, we can give some love to other fixes and features again. In this patch, we have the following little fixes:

  • We now only show the build plane pin on the vertical slider if the build grid is enabled.
  • We've fixed a bug in the slab uploader where the error reason was stated incorrectly as "<REASON>".
  • Squashed a bug that caused the slab upload error UI to not be closable
  • Fixed an issue with photo mode where it would not show its UI when it was opened for the first time.
  • Made sure the info message that gets copied into the clipboard if a slab is too large to be copied (>30kB) now shows the actual size of your selection instead of always 0kB
  • Fixed a Symbiotes API bug that affected interacting with slabs

See you in the next one!

Changed files in this update

Depot 720621 Depot 720621
  • Loading history…
Depot 720623 Depot 720623
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link