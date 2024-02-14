Bugfix Patch

Heya folks, with creature modding in Beta, we can give some love to other fixes and features again. In this patch, we have the following little fixes:

We now only show the build plane pin on the vertical slider if the build grid is enabled.

We've fixed a bug in the slab uploader where the error reason was stated incorrectly as "<REASON>".

Squashed a bug that caused the slab upload error UI to not be closable

Fixed an issue with photo mode where it would not show its UI when it was opened for the first time.

Made sure the info message that gets copied into the clipboard if a slab is too large to be copied (>30kB) now shows the actual size of your selection instead of always 0kB

Fixed a Symbiotes API bug that affected interacting with slabs

See you in the next one!