Bugfix Patch

Heya folks, with creature modding in Beta, we can give some love to other fixes and features again. In this patch, we have the following little fixes:
- We now only show the build plane pin on the vertical slider if the build grid is enabled.
- We've fixed a bug in the slab uploader where the error reason was stated incorrectly as "<REASON>".
- Squashed a bug that caused the slab upload error UI to not be closable
- Fixed an issue with photo mode where it would not show its UI when it was opened for the first time.
- Made sure the info message that gets copied into the clipboard if a slab is too large to be copied (>30kB) now shows the actual size of your selection instead of always 0kB
- Fixed a Symbiotes API bug that affected interacting with slabs
See you in the next one!
Changed files in this update