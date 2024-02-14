🚀STARNAUT launches today🚀

STARNAUT launched today, Wednesday, 2/14, for Early Access.

STARNAUT began development with three core members.

We started development with this conviction: "If you make a survivor-like game in 3D, it will be fun for sure!"

Sometimes we had fun, sometimes we stumbled, but we developed hard and our team grew.

As a result, I believe we have created a new form of game experience for you to enjoy.

However, the adventure of STARNAUT has just begun.

Weekly updates of new content and

We are planning to update the game weekly with new content and to fix bugs and stabilize the game on a case-by-case basis.

We also have many other ideas that will be implemented as soon as they are ready.

We are convinced that STARNAUT is a game that has a lot of potential that we haven't seen yet.

We will do our best to update it,

With your help, we will be able to make the game even better than we could have predicted.

We would love to hear what you think of the game and your feedback.

Your feedback will help us make STARNAUT even better.

And if you would like to support us with a positive review, the development group would be very happy to hear from you.

We are just getting started, but we look forward to your continued support 🚀🚀 🚀🚀 🚀🚀 🚀🚀

STARNAUT Development Team