Paradiso Guardian update for 14 February 2024

Update 1.1.2

Patchnotes

-Fix an issue where the weapon animation was displayed incorrectly when loading a save file.
-Fix the problem of occasionally failing to open the menu after continuously using a portal.
-Adjust the behavior of the mouse cursor, now it won't move the interface cursor when inactive.

