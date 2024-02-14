-Fix an issue where the weapon animation was displayed incorrectly when loading a save file.
-Fix the problem of occasionally failing to open the menu after continuously using a portal.
-Adjust the behavior of the mouse cursor, now it won't move the interface cursor when inactive.
Paradiso Guardian update for 14 February 2024
Update 1.1.2
