Treasure Hunt Part 3 - Love is in the Air! 💘

Howdy, Barn Finders! 🤠

We can feel the air is full of hearts and those little buggers that will shoot you with an arrow without any warning. So, to celebrate Valentine's Day, we asked ourselves a question - how can our players spend this very special day in Barn Finders? And we have three propositions! (And if you forgot today is Valentine's, go buy some flowers, and you are welcome 😉

Take part in Treasure Hunt Part 3! 🗺️

What’s a better way to show your loved one that you care than spending this day going through various maps and completing every lovebird's must-have - a joined sitting accommodation for those who cannot spend a second without each other! And of course, as in all Treasure Hunt special skins for one of the tools - this time it's the sonar!

And for those who are worried they missed the previous parts - don’t worry. All the digging grounds with the treasures stay in the game indefinitely as well as skins, so go on a hunt when you see fit. Soon you will find all the hints from all the events on our Steam forum!

Visit Dwayne’s Love Nest at Bid Wars DLC 💕

Some people like to watch movies to experience classic love stories. We have something better. Go to Bid Wars island and visit one of the zones inspired by Red Barn and Dwayne’s love story with our one and only Shirley Love. You will be able to see all the romantic things they did together (if you need inspiration) and then you will see why she always seems to be a bit surprised. 😉



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1554910/BarnFinders_Bid_Wars_DLC/



Go for a picnic in a Bee Orchard 🐝

What’s better than finding a perfect spot, putting a blanket down, eating some oranges and honey and then… you know. And we think that the Bee Orchard map from Amerykan Dream DLC is a perfect place to do so. Scenic views, beautiful weather make it just a perfect place to celebrate Valentine's Day with your loved ones. Just be aware of bears. Trust me. 🐻

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1424060/BarnFinders_Amerykan_Dream/

We wish you good luck today and have fun with the latest installment of the Treasure Hunt. For now, it’s the last one, but do not worry, we have plenty of new small updates planned for the near future and maybe even some bigger ones in the future. 😊

Barn Finders Team