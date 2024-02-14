 Skip to content

Twin Cobra update for 14 February 2024

Update Notes for Patch 13 February 14 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13452394 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bullets that hit players finally disappear in both Twin Cobra and Kyuukyoku Tiger, this bug is over 25 years old!

