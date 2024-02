Share · View all patches · Build 13452291 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 09:19:13 UTC by Wendy

Some quick adjustments I have been made aware of:

Probability adjustments (max mana leads to stronger upgrades quicker)

Aesthetics upgraded:

Walls in the lobby

HUD ingame.

Balance Buff:

Level reqcuirements rise slower.

Buffed xp chance upgrade.

New Upgrades:

Slow All: all enemies are 20% slower (except boss);

scales with Slow is Damage and Slowing Shot

Buggfixes:

EndlessMode after 15 minutes should work now.