Patch 0.9.4.0 - UI-scaling, plenty of fixes and upcoming price change!

First of all:

When the latest version seems stable enough, I will increase the price of the game from 12 USD to 15 USD. Most likely this will be the final increase. I hope you think the game is worth is!

Now...

This patch adds the following:

UI scaling! This can now be adjusted through the options menu, and makes the game more accessible for those with either very small monitors, or larger like 4K or ultra wide. (This game has tons of menus and possible combinations of those, so I've probably missed some stuff, so please let me know!)

This patch changes the following:

Some overall improvements to menus.

Slightly less psychic damage from watching an ally die.

Decreased the loyalty threshold required for using the sacrifice shrine.

When leavning, caravans now use the nearest exit, which is just way smoother and less prone to bugs and needless work.

Sometimes the game didn't register changes to storage settings, so items would not automatically be moved. This has been fixed.

You can now use the scroll to adjust volume in options.

You can hold shift to move the camera faster with WASD.

Events can no longer occur while autosaving.

This patch fixes the following:

Fixed an issue where a selected animals species was wrong. So spider wills no longer be labeled 'cow', for example.

Removes at least four different crashes.

The first ancient writings (digging for sanctuary) can no longer spawn in water.

Improves the way caravans are updated.

Fixes and issue where caravans 'didn't find a clear path to leave' despite there clearly being one.

As always: There might be some new crashes and bugs, but overall this version should be much more stable! Please let me know and I will be very ready for hot fixes!

And finally: A billion thanks for all the feedback, bug-reports and support! This game is moving closer and close to 1.0 and I plan to almost only work on fixes and improvements until then.

Best wishes and all the love! <3

//Mattias