Halcyon Days update for 14 February 2024

Day 29 Patch

Day 29 Patch · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Updated town/leave town music transitions also some boss music transitions

  2. Fixed anim issues with certain special weapons

  3. Updated some lights

  4. Fixed cutscene 1

