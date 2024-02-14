-
Updated town/leave town music transitions also some boss music transitions
Fixed anim issues with certain special weapons
Updated some lights
Fixed cutscene 1
Halcyon Days update for 14 February 2024
Day 29 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
