The OMSI 2 add-on Berlin Line 300 is now available!

This route takes you from the famous Philharmonie concert hall via Potsdamer Platz and Alexanderplatz to the Warschauer Straße underground and suburban railway station.

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2660790/OMSI_2_Addon_Berlin_Linie_300/?l