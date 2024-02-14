- You will not be able to use fairy grass when you reach full level
- Temporarily cancel the turn off effect button, because it is closed
- Some descriptions in combat AIDS are changed to red
Idle Nine Heavens update for 14 February 2024
V1.0.3
