Idle Nine Heavens update for 14 February 2024

V1.0.3

14 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. You will not be able to use fairy grass when you reach full level
  2. Temporarily cancel the turn off effect button, because it is closed
  3. Some descriptions in combat AIDS are changed to red

