Early Access Patch 0.9.14

0.9.14

SteamDeck : Gamepad input UI icons now support the SteamDeck.

New Minigame : A new tile-based mini game has been introduced for the patrons of The Dancing Moon! Talk to Fergus at the start of Act 2 to initiate the quest and learn how to play!

The layout of The Dancing Moon Ground Floor has been slightly adjusted to accommodate the new mini-game update.

A new villager NPC has been added to accommodate the new mini-game update.

A new lo-fi style track has been added for the mini-game.

Leaderboards : Check how you stack up against the top 10 global players with in-game leaderboards!

The tile minigame Leaderboard can be accessed as soon as the tile minigame is discovered in Act 2.

Gameplay based Leaderboards can be found after the main quest is completed. They will be found on Astryn's Fishing Hut for fishes caught and The Eastern Gate for enemies defeated.

Archery quest related lore has been added to the museum's lore tracker book after you have read them.

A new dedicated Guides/Walkthrough button has been added on the main menu social bar, taking you to the official walkthrough published by myself on Steam.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where it was tricky for players to trigger some photograph related quests in the Noneye Desert region.

Improved main menu navigation when using a controller.

Adjusted various logic in the photo mode and build cameras, which should hopefully prevent cameras from glitching and flipping for certain players.

