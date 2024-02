Share · View all patches · Build 13452031 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 08:52:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Servers will be temporarily offline for an estimated time of 7 hours on February 15th from 2 AM to 9 AM (UTC) to update Patch 1.15.

Check out the details of the 1.15 Update on our Website:

Patch Notes 1.15 Part 1

Patch Notes 1.15 Part 2 (Items, Areas)