- Stone Hoe is properly localized
- Corrected berry-picking behavior of Assisting tribe members
- Platforms can now have their height adjusted using Shift, without floating
- Adjusted the building animation of several buildings
- Improved roof placement
- Improved handling of triangle walls
Polylithic update for 14 February 2024
Version 0.4.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
