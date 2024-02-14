 Skip to content

Polylithic update for 14 February 2024

Version 0.4.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13451879 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Stone Hoe is properly localized
  • Corrected berry-picking behavior of Assisting tribe members
  • Platforms can now have their height adjusted using Shift, without floating
  • Adjusted the building animation of several buildings
  • Improved roof placement
  • Improved handling of triangle walls

