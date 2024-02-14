Solace Inc. v1.5 - Valentine's Day Update

Hey guys! We've got another Solace Inc. update to celebrate Valentine's Day! 💖

This update features Week 6, which has new missions that are holiday-themed! It also features new recruits, new enemies, new bosses, and a bunch of other small changes and additions! (and bug fixes of course)

New Missions

Woah! Harpies? Cool!

Killer Snowmen? With guns??

New Enemies

I've added in some new enemies to a few of the previous stages to spice them up a bit, such as a new enemy in the mining mission, enemies in both of the boss missions, and more!

New Lootcrates

There are two new lootcrates under the research tab, the Employee Crate and the Ultimate Crate!

The former works like the Cameo Crate except it unlocks a random employee (one of my characters) so you don't have to go into the missions to unlock characters if you don't want, and the latter unlocks every single recruit in the game that you haven't unlocked yet at once! (although it's very expensive)

Other Minor Additions

There's also some small changes like more stats on the pause screen/mission end screen, an auto upgrade option (so if you're playing as grim reaper the game doesn't stop every 2 seconds, or if you just wanna get wacky), and other stuff like the game now adjusting the resolution when you fullscreen it so the text doesn't look as weird as it did, I meant to fix that a while back but never got around to it lol

Valentine's Day Cards

Some of the lovely ladies over at Solace made some Valentine's Day cards for you guys as well! 🥺💕

I hope you guys enjoy this update! I really appreciate the support you guys have given the game so far (especially with the dialogue thing I talked about last week, thank you for the comments 💖), I didn't really expect that many people to play or even like this game that much, and I wouldn't still be working on it if it weren't for the lovely people who play it so thank you guys 🥺💕



If you encounter any bugs/issues or have feedback you can DM me directly on Discord (@aplove) and I'll try to have it fixed asap 🤘

Thank you for playing!!

Solace Inc v1.5 Update changelog

added week 6 (new missions)

added enemies and more enemy variety to some existing missions

new recruits

added new loot crates under the research tab

employee crate unlocks a random solace employee you haven't unlocked yet

ultimate crate unlocks all curently locked recruits at once, although very expensive

game now scales properly when fullscreened

this should make playing in fullscreen easier on the eyes