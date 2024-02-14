Experimental Branch updated to Version 0.1.270.1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

HI All

Experimental has been updated to version 0.1.270.1

If any problems triggering launch, please verify files. But please let me know if there are issues.

I have also noticed that sometimes the launch app has to trigger twice the game before it will run. A known issue I will look into.

The internal changes to the game engine have been completed, and still needs shake out.

of note on experimental branch:

AOE Fix - Bombs explosions on ground were not using AOE stats. Hard coded value, hitting ground targets should be much easier.

Enemy planes - Turn Speed and rate of change in turn have been dropped by about 40% to make it easier to track and shoot planes.

Model Skeletal system added for better model reuse, flexibility. Large change and may affect gameplay such as dead gun points on enemy models etc.

All models rebuilt with skeletons (rather than models with direct references to other models).

Fresnel water settings updated - WIP

Tulagi Difficulty settings - let's face it, it's hard.

Tulagi respawn - WIP may not be fully functional.

New assets and fixes to current maps

Window position in windowed mode now remembers after close.

Apologies for the delays, but selling my house I have been forced into splitting time between that and renovations. That and a general exhaustion from gutting my game engine's model/instance handling to build in new capabilities caused strain.

Below I have attached some screenshots of my own tools I use to work on this game. Not only did i have to update the game, but build new tools for the model editing and skeleton and also incorporate all this into the map editor as well.