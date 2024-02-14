Coloring Book Now Available!

Hello everyone!

It's been very much requested for a long time and here it finally is: the Cats Hidden in Italy Coloring Book!

Each page has been specifically designed to suit even the youngest artists. It is also a fun analogue way to play the game with the little ones since each of the coloring pages has cats hidden in various difficulties.

Additionally included in the DLC is a giant poster of the whole Cats Hidden in Italy artwork.

Please share your masterpieces in the community section! Maybe it could end up in the game one day! :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2802100/Cats_Hidden_in_Italy__Coloring_Book

I also added the coveted Night Mode to Cats Hidden in Italy plus recently released Cats Hidden in Georgia!

Peace & Love

Patrick