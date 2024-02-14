 Skip to content

Empire Chronicles update for 14 February 2024

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.4.28) - Minor Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Bug Fix: Artellas Estate basement was extra dark at night.
  • Bug Fix: 2 guards in the Tipsy Flumph had the same name.
  • Bug Fix: A herb in the D'ivore sewers had the incorrect text when picked up.
  • Bug Fix: Some of the houses in D'ivore had doors that were difficult to use keys on.
  • Bug Fix: Fix a few issues of items that changed graphics when interacted with in D'ivore houses.
  • Bug Fix: Two NPCs in D'ivore houses were missing bust graphics.

