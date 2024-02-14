Empire Chronicles (Version 1.4.28) - Minor Update
- Bug Fix: Artellas Estate basement was extra dark at night.
- Bug Fix: 2 guards in the Tipsy Flumph had the same name.
- Bug Fix: A herb in the D'ivore sewers had the incorrect text when picked up.
- Bug Fix: Some of the houses in D'ivore had doors that were difficult to use keys on.
- Bug Fix: Fix a few issues of items that changed graphics when interacted with in D'ivore houses.
- Bug Fix: Two NPCs in D'ivore houses were missing bust graphics.
Changed files in this update