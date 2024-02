Share · View all patches · Build 13451261 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 06:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Momodora: Moonlit Farewell.

Today, we have updated to Ver.1.0f28.

Ver.1.0f28

Added collision detection to the first phase of the final boss to lock the player in place when doing melee attacks against the boss. Combos such as the Lunar Attunement's won't send the player through the boss anymore

We hope you continue to enjoy Momodora: Moonlit Farewell!

PLAYISM

Twitter

Facebook

PLAYISM Official Site

PLAYISM Publisher Page