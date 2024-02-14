New packs “Star Conflict: Cor Vulnus”

Pilots! The “Star Conflict: Cor Vulnus” and “Star Conflict: Cor Vulnus. Deluxe edition” packs are now available in the official project store. The packs will be available for a limited time until March 18. The ship will be available to pilots with no time limit.

Star Conflict: Cor Vulnus. Deluxe edition

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2789110/Star_Conflict__Cor_Vulnus_Deluxe_edition/

The pack includes:

Imperial rank 16 ECM interceptor “Cor Vulnus”

Special Weapon: “Dead heart” laser

Active module: “Eternal moment”

Unique portrait “Remember me”

Additionally, the pilot receives:

Permanent 10% bonus to credits gain

Paint “Cempoala”

Decor “Wings of freedom”

Additionally, the pilot receives the modules:

Ion diffuser

System hack

Repair kit S

Inertial stabilizer

Collision compensator

Multiphase generator

Leak stabilizer

Reactive armor

Thermal insulator

Crystal plates

Overclocked CPU

Proton wall

Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium license for 90 days!

Star Conflict: Cor Vulnus

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2789100/Star_Conflict__Cor_Vulnus/

The pack includes:

Imperial rank 16 ECM interceptor “Cor Vulnus”

Special Weapon: “Dead heart” laser

Active module: “Eternal moment”

Unique portrait “Remember me”

Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium license for 30 days!

Cor Vulnus was designed by the Imperial engineer Robert Sanderson in memory of his wife, who had died at the start of the Invasion. It was originally planned as a civilian ship, but has since been equipped with weapons and ECM systems.

The ship attracted the interest of the Imperial aristocrat Gabriel Hugot, and he allocated his production facilities to assemble the interceptor. The UMC was able to negotiate the possibility of small purchases of the ship.