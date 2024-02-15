Feb. 15 Update Information!

In this update, we have added and updated the visual direction when units attack or use cards!

Many other in-game visual effects have also been added!

Details

Various in-game visual effects have been updated.

Changed in-game time to take 0.5 ticks before effects occur when cards are used.

Added a wait time between the appearance of the Dark Armies and when they begin their attack.

Added behavior when double-clicking a card to make it easier to quickly use it on a targeted object.

Other UI changes.

Fixed various bugs.

These feedback has been very helpful in making this game better! Thank you!

We can't say we've incorporated all the feedback yet, so we will continue to make improvements.

If you have any feedback, we would appreciate it if you could let us know what you think via the community hub, etc.!