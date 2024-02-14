 Skip to content

Trinity Survivors update for 14 February 2024

Maintenance Server and Contents update.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"Hello everyone,

Maintenance will begin shortly.
It is expected to take about 10 minutes.

Details of the update will be shared with you later.

Thank you."

