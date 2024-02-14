[Update] Small update, 14.02.2024

Assembler:

Damage with full charge without perk reduced by 37.5%.

Maximum damage under the effect of the perk increased from 175% to 280%.

Comment: the edit with charging acceleration had too much impact on the efficiency of “Assembler”, and we wouldn’t want to leave it this way until the next balance changes are implemented. The current change retains the convenience of fast charging, but reduces the overall damage: now in the range from 0 to 2 sec. of holding it is still higher than it was before the “Frostbite assault” update, and from 2 to 4 sec. it is identical to what it was.

Refined the sounds of the “ZS-52 Mastodon” cannon.

Fixed a bug that prevented the “Phoenix” crossbow from charging the talent of the co-driver “Jay”.

Refined a number of environmental objects on the maps that have been adapted for armoured aircraft.

Updated the sorting of the list of portraits in the profile settings.

Fixed the collision model of the “RL-9 Helicon” weapon.

Fixed a bug with an incorrect indication of the “Kronos” cabin’s perk.

Improved the model of the “Cryoduck” decor.

Fixed a bug that caused the damage upgrade for “Quasar” and “Pulsar” to not affect the damage from a projectile hit.

Improved the textures of the “Narwhal” cryo cannon and the “Jotun” howitzer.

Fixed a bug with missing enemies and missing ally in the “Triangulate this” mission in the “Adventure” mode.

Improved a number of in-game texts, descriptions and icons.

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels: