Share · View all patches · Build 13451001 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Happy Valentine's Day from your friends at Klei!

For a limited time, log-in to Don't Starve Together and receive the Heart Spade shovel skin.

We hope you have a lovely time, in Don't Starve Together!

Changes

A login reward has been added for all players. Consoles will get their patch as soon as possible to be able to apply the skin in game. The skin can be obtained from logging in on any platform at this time.

Adjusted Wilson’s Masquerade hair colouration based on community feedback.

Bug Fixes