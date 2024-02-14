Happy Valentine's Day from your friends at Klei!
For a limited time, log-in to Don't Starve Together and receive the Heart Spade shovel skin.
We hope you have a lovely time, in Don't Starve Together!
Changes
-
A login reward has been added for all players.
- Consoles will get their patch as soon as possible to be able to apply the skin in game. The skin can be obtained from logging in on any platform at this time.
-
Adjusted Wilson’s Masquerade hair colouration based on community feedback.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the Beefalo Stage’s carpet blocking actions on the ground like with the Pitchfork.
- Fixed Dragonfly Boat Wheel losing its aesthetics when a player uses it.
- Fixed Woodie missing in the Merrymaker bundle image; we found him going off to chop a new evergreen for the photo.
- Fixed a crash with Nautopilots and boats being destroyed.
- Fixed a crash related to pirates when loading a world.
- Fixed a crash related to Polly Roger’s Hat.
- Fixed a crash when arriving at a boat race checkpoint.
