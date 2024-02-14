Welcome to the RISE Update!

Our first update of 2024 is here, and we're making some big changes! Seasons are a thing of the past, Character Skills are hitting Item Mode, there are new tuning options for all of your karts, and so much more. Check out everything coming with the RISE Update below!

RISE Patch Notes

* **RISE Update Major Changes:** * Rank-up through the brand-new Ranked Queue matchmaking mode.

Keep racing against your latest opponents with Continuous Matchmaking.

Revamped Tuning System with more options to tune your karts.

New Character Skills to give your favorite character a unique boost in Item Mode.

Redesigned Racing Pass with your choice of rewards.

And more!

See the full details in the RISE Patch Notes post!

Note on Seasons: Seasons have been removed with the RISE update.



KartRider: Drift X LAMBORGHINI

Race at an unrivaled speed with Lamborghini, now in KartRider: Drift! Learn more in the KartRider: Drift X LAMBORGHINI post.

2024 1st Racing Pass

The first Racing Pass of 2024 is here, and things have changed! Earn Trophies through Daily Challenges, and pick which rewards you want! You can also trade those Trophies in for our new Plus Boxes to try to get some of the Racing Pass rewards of yesteryear! Learn more in the 2024 1st Racing Pass post.

The RISE Update is here with a wealth of new items to purchase for Lucci, K-COIN, and the new Mileage! We're skipping the weekly package drops and making everything available at the start, so check out everything you can get with this update! Learn more in the RISE Item Shop Update post.

Earn piles of Lucci, Trophies, special reward boxes, and more with a new set of events for the RISE update! Learn more in the RISE Update Events post.