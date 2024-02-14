 Skip to content

Geometry Survivor update for 14 February 2024

HOTFIX 14.02.2024

Build 13450737 · Last edited by Wendy

Boss items position normalize
Pyramid boss now not spawns every time you enter Boss Arena
Tentacles radius spawn raised from 3 to 6, for so as not to block dash with the character's experimental ability

