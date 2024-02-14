Boss items position normalize
Pyramid boss now not spawns every time you enter Boss Arena
Tentacles radius spawn raised from 3 to 6, for so as not to block dash with the character's experimental ability
Geometry Survivor update for 14 February 2024
HOTFIX 14.02.2024
