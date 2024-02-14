 Skip to content

A Game About Flicking A Switch update for 14 February 2024

Patch 1: Bug fixes

Patch 1: Bug fixes · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Players may have been experiencing two major bugs during their time with the game.

BUG 1:
The main switch will be removed from the room, and not return unless the player backs out to the main menu or quits the game. This was not an intended "feature" of the game and has subsequently been removed.

BUG 2:
During the later part of the game, the player may come into contact with a rather large object that they should not be able to pass through. In this instance, the object had collisions turned to "None" instead of the desired collisions. This problem has been resolved.

Happy gaming,
The Dev

