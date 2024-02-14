02/14 (Wed) Update - “Vacations are Short, Fall in Love, Venuses!” starts!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 02/14 (Wed).
- “Vacations are Short, Fall in Love, Venuses!” starts!
- “Valentine Outfit Gacha ① ~ ⑥,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha (Premier) 2022 ① ~ ④” and “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha (Premier) 2023” starts!
- “New Owner Support Pack (POW),” “V Stone Set with Skill Awakening Gem,” “Valentine: Pink ① ～ ④ Pack” and “Valentine: Brown ① ～ ④ Pack” now on sale!
Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
The following is/are still ongoing!
- “Fiona's Birthday Gacha” ～ 2024/02/17 (Sat) 15:59 UTC
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
Changed depots in sandbox branch