CrossNotes update for 14 February 2024

bug fixes

14 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Correction:
"Minimum damage is 1" invalid bug
Bugs in Free Mission"Pilates Meow I"

Changed files in this update

Depot 2617941 Depot 2617941
  • Loading history…
Depot 2617942 Depot 2617942
  • Loading history…
Depot 2617943 Depot 2617943
  • Loading history…
