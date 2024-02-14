Correction:
"Minimum damage is 1" invalid bug
Bugs in Free Mission"Pilates Meow I"
CrossNotes update for 14 February 2024
bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Correction:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2617941 Depot 2617941
- Loading history…
Depot 2617942 Depot 2617942
- Loading history…
Depot 2617943 Depot 2617943
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update