Void Marauders update for 14 February 2024

Patch Notes: 14-02-2024

A few fixes for this week's patch:

  • Fixed a bug where a soldier would get deselected after certain actions like reload.
  • Fixed a bug where a soldier sometimes wouldn't be able to move after certain actions (usually Cloaking).
  • Fixed a bug when opening the new Hangar UI that would keep the panel opened and unable to close.
  • Fixed rockets not doing damage to destructible props.
  • Fixed a bug where dron's projectiles would shoot from a different place instead of its gun.
  • Configured more half cover props to be destructibles (small canisters and boxes).
  • Fixed an issue where a soldier firing a rocket from an alien tower would slide vertically.
  • Fixed station music not stopping after undocking.
  • Fixed a small animation jitter when customizing techno sorcerers.
  • Fixed an issue where drone corpses would fall through the ground.
  • Fixed a pathing bug where sometimes enemy patrols wouldn't patrol or react to explosion noise.
  • Fixed a bug where patrols wouldn't be alerted when one of their members dies in a single shot.
  • Fixed a few corner walls from not blocking the right cells in the grid.
  • Fixed an issue where the camera would focus a wrong point when a pod is landing in a scenario.
  • Now panels in the new station UI can be closed by pressing Escape.

I'm aware of some critical and regular bugs (like a few freezes with Krell'Sha enemies) so I'll be releasing another fixes soon.

Regards,
Jorge

