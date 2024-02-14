Patch Notes: 14-02-2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13450357 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy

A few fixes for this week's patch:

Fixed a bug where a soldier would get deselected after certain actions like reload.

Fixed a bug where a soldier sometimes wouldn't be able to move after certain actions (usually Cloaking).

Fixed a bug when opening the new Hangar UI that would keep the panel opened and unable to close.

Fixed rockets not doing damage to destructible props.

Fixed a bug where dron's projectiles would shoot from a different place instead of its gun.

Configured more half cover props to be destructibles (small canisters and boxes).

Fixed an issue where a soldier firing a rocket from an alien tower would slide vertically.

Fixed station music not stopping after undocking.

Fixed a small animation jitter when customizing techno sorcerers.

Fixed an issue where drone corpses would fall through the ground.

Fixed a pathing bug where sometimes enemy patrols wouldn't patrol or react to explosion noise.

Fixed a bug where patrols wouldn't be alerted when one of their members dies in a single shot.

Fixed a few corner walls from not blocking the right cells in the grid.

Fixed an issue where the camera would focus a wrong point when a pod is landing in a scenario.

Now panels in the new station UI can be closed by pressing Escape.

I'm aware of some critical and regular bugs (like a few freezes with Krell'Sha enemies) so I'll be releasing another fixes soon.

Regards,

Jorge