Version 1.1.3

Hi everyone! This is a pretty big patch, hopefully the last one for a while! Once again, thank you to all who emailed us bug reports!

Changelog

The game will now do its best to gracefully recover after a dead end or crash, to prevent losing too much progress.

Added a setting to control whether the "Skip" option shows up when dying (it no longer depends on death count).

Renamed "Skip Dialogue" setting to "Hold to Fast Forward".

Player is now prevented from picking up jar or lamp if they already took the other one.

Fishing is now a little faster.

Added the ability to leave a flower at the grave.

Added the ability to skip the painting chase sequence.

Added a few more item hints to Spider.

Fixed menu disabled during Ending 4 (not that it will help you).

Fixed an issue that could prevent Kett from waking up when he should.

Fixed phone battery draining when only using it for a bit.

Fixed camera getting offset when you entered bushes in the Locked Site.

Fixed some corners where Mr. Locked Site couldn't reach you. You will never be safe again.

Fixed purple petals not actually being purple.

Fixed an issue where the moths would not react correctly to the lavender.

Fixed a potential softlock with the facility primals.

Fixed an inconsistency regarding the bucket solution.

Fixed an incongruent dialogue triggering at the fuse panel.

Fixed an issue that allowed the player to duplicate water jars.

Fixed an issue where the player could backtrack during the Kett chase.

Fixed an issue where Miss Knives would spawn twice.

Fixed fires overlapping during boss fight.

Fixed an issue where dying at the very last second of the boss fight caused strange behavior.

Exterminated all in-game typos.

Removed a bunch of useless data.

Various other minor fixes.

Time to get on with the translations!