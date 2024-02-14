 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paper Lily - Chapter 1 update for 14 February 2024

Version 1.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13450344 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! This is a pretty big patch, hopefully the last one for a while! Once again, thank you to all who emailed us bug reports!

Changelog
  • The game will now do its best to gracefully recover after a dead end or crash, to prevent losing too much progress.
  • Added a setting to control whether the "Skip" option shows up when dying (it no longer depends on death count).
  • Renamed "Skip Dialogue" setting to "Hold to Fast Forward".
  • Player is now prevented from picking up jar or lamp if they already took the other one.
  • Fishing is now a little faster.
  • Added the ability to leave a flower at the grave.
  • Added the ability to skip the painting chase sequence.
  • Added a few more item hints to Spider.
  • Fixed menu disabled during Ending 4 (not that it will help you).
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent Kett from waking up when he should.
  • Fixed phone battery draining when only using it for a bit.
  • Fixed camera getting offset when you entered bushes in the Locked Site.
  • Fixed some corners where Mr. Locked Site couldn't reach you. You will never be safe again.
  • Fixed purple petals not actually being purple.
  • Fixed an issue where the moths would not react correctly to the lavender.
  • Fixed a potential softlock with the facility primals.
  • Fixed an inconsistency regarding the bucket solution.
  • Fixed an incongruent dialogue triggering at the fuse panel.
  • Fixed an issue that allowed the player to duplicate water jars.
  • Fixed an issue where the player could backtrack during the Kett chase.
  • Fixed an issue where Miss Knives would spawn twice.
  • Fixed fires overlapping during boss fight.
  • Fixed an issue where dying at the very last second of the boss fight caused strange behavior.
  • Exterminated all in-game typos.
  • Removed a bunch of useless data.
  • Various other minor fixes.

Time to get on with the translations!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2220361 Depot 2220361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link