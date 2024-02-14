 Skip to content

Skibidi Toilets: Invasion update for 14 February 2024

Hotfix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 13450160 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed incorrect respawn
Fixed a bug where you could not use SPACE and ESC after respawning
Door stuck fixes
Loading of the location behind the door is less noticeable
After defeating the final boss you will now be returned to the menu
It is no longer possible to die during Glory
OpenXR is disabled so that owners of vr helmets do not have problems when launching

