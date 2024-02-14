Fixed incorrect respawn
Fixed a bug where you could not use SPACE and ESC after respawning
Door stuck fixes
Loading of the location behind the door is less noticeable
After defeating the final boss you will now be returned to the menu
It is no longer possible to die during Glory
OpenXR is disabled so that owners of vr helmets do not have problems when launching
Skibidi Toilets: Invasion update for 14 February 2024
Hotfix #2
Fixed incorrect respawn
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update