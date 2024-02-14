HumanitZ 908.C Mini Patch
We recently found an issue with pad locks, advanced locks and ownership, which was able to be overriden and wanted to fix this issue as soon as possbile plus some extra fixes.
Official servers will be restarted along with this update.
Anyone running there own server will need to update the server files.
Patch Notes:
- Fixed pad lock owner advanced lock override issues.
- Fixed bear not spawning fat (for real this time!).
- Removed WIP building item from the building list (Spolier).
- Zombie optimization to help with server performance.
- Added fix for player disconnecting while in a vehicle where player model stays in the world.
- Fixed flashlight battery level not saving/loading properly.
- Change to cooking actors (example: you can now open the cooking stove when its not lit/kindled to remove items from it, but it has to be lit for it to cook the item).
- Enaled Steam cloud saves.
Changed files in this update