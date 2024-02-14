Set it up so that the lobby area is connected to the space station, now when you start the game, a door will open up!
Station Sabotage Playtest update for 14 February 2024
The lobby is now connected to the station
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2794951 Depot 2794951
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update