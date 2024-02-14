 Skip to content

Station Sabotage Playtest update for 14 February 2024

The lobby is now connected to the station

Build 13449900 · Last edited by Wendy

Set it up so that the lobby area is connected to the space station, now when you start the game, a door will open up!

