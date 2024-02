Share · View all patches · Build 13449788 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 02:26:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Love is in the air... and on the battlefield! ❤️

This Valentine's Day, send love to your opponents with the FREE Companion Cube Dice

Log into RISK to claim the dice. Only available today.

We also want to thank our premium users with an extra FREE dice - the Portal Cake Dice!

If neither of these drops are working for you, please send a ticket here

Spread the love and dominate the world this Valentine's day.

Over and out

Team RISK@SMG.